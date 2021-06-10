* × Change Settings

In the Heights

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th June 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2021
?
In the Heights poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 121 cinemas on Friday 11th June 2021 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 84 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Jon M. Chu

Written by:

Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Produced by:

Quiara Alegría Hudes

Starring:

Stephanie Beatriz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Smits, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco and Ariana Greenblatt

Genres:

Drama, Music, Musical, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In the Heights centers on a variety of characters living in the neighborhood of Washington Heights, on the northern tip of Manhattan. At the center of the show is Usnavi, a bodega owner who looks after the aging Cuban lady next door, pines for the gorgeous girl working in the neighboring beauty salon and dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Nina, a childhood friend of Usnavi's, has returned to the neighborhood from her first year at college with surprising news for her parents, who have spent their life savings on building a better life for their daughter. Ultimately, Usnavi and the residents of the close-knit neighborhood get a dose of what it means to be home.

Reviews

In the Heights Cast

Stephanie Beatriz

Stephanie Beatriz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the HeightsEncantoEncanto

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

VivoIn the HeightsSummer of Soul

Jimmy Smits

Jimmy Smits headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Heights

Corey Hawkins

Corey Hawkins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Heights

Dascha Polanco

Dascha Polanco headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

SamaritanIn the Heights

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Boss Baby: Family BusinessIn the Heights

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:44 10th June 2021