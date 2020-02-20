* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Another World Half the World

6.0 / 38 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 20th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new Another World poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th March 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Junji Sakamoto

Produced by:

Yukiko Shii

Starring:

Mayu Harada, Hiroki Hasegawa, Keisuke Horibe, Chizuru Ikewaki, Gorô Inagaki and Renji Ishibashi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hiroshi Takamura makes makes high-grade charcoals at a charcoal kiln that he inherited from his father. He has a wife, Hatsuno, and a son Akira, who is going through a rebellious phase. Hiroshi is indifferent to his family. One day, Hiroshi's old friend, Eisuke Okiyama, comes back to his hometown. Eisuke is a former self-defense official. After Hiroshi learns about Eisuke's past, he decides to take his job and family more seriously.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Another World is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Another World.

Another World Cast

Mayu Harada

Mayu Harada headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Another World

Hiroki Hasegawa

Hiroki Hasegawa headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Another World

Keisuke Horibe

Keisuke Horibe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Another World

Chizuru Ikewaki

Chizuru Ikewaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Another World

Gorô Inagaki

Gorô Inagaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Another World

Renji Ishibashi

Renji Ishibashi headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Another World

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:33 20th February 2020