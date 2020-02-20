Hiroshi Takamura makes makes high-grade charcoals at a charcoal kiln that he inherited from his father. He has a wife, Hatsuno, and a son Akira, who is going through a rebellious phase. Hiroshi is indifferent to his family. One day, Hiroshi's old friend, Eisuke Okiyama, comes back to his hometown. Eisuke is a former self-defense official. After Hiroshi learns about Eisuke's past, he decides to take his job and family more seriously.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Another World
7 March 1977
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.82 m)
Another World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Another World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Another World
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Another World
9 August 1941
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Another World