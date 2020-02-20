* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mafia: Chapter 1

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2020
?
new Mafia: Chapter 1 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 9 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th February 2020.

Directed by:

Karthick Naren

Written by:

Karthick Naren

Produced by:

A. Subaskaran

Starring:

Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar

Genres:

Action, Crime

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Aryan is a narcotics bureau officer entitled with making the city a drug free zone. In Spite of huge number of drug busts and capturing of peddlers, Aryan and his team are not able to completely eradicate the alarming problem. One dreadful day, people very close to Aryan get murdered one by one. He feels that this might be the work of the mastermind who is behind the entire distribution network. Interesting flow of events end up exposing the identity of the main crook behind the murders and drug mafia - Diwakar Kumaran. With the identity of the kingpin known Aryan decides to hunt him down without knowing the deadly consequences it holds. Can the mouse outsmart the cat.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Mafia: Chapter 1 is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mafia: Chapter 1.

Mafia: Chapter 1 Cast

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mafia: Chapter 1

Prasanna

Prasanna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mafia: Chapter 1

Priya Bhavani Shankar

Priya Bhavani Shankar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mafia: Chapter 1

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:33 20th February 2020