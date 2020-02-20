Mafia: Chapter 1

Movie Synopsis:

Aryan is a narcotics bureau officer entitled with making the city a drug free zone. In Spite of huge number of drug busts and capturing of peddlers, Aryan and his team are not able to completely eradicate the alarming problem. One dreadful day, people very close to Aryan get murdered one by one. He feels that this might be the work of the mastermind who is behind the entire distribution network. Interesting flow of events end up exposing the identity of the main crook behind the murders and drug mafia - Diwakar Kumaran. With the identity of the kingpin known Aryan decides to hunt him down without knowing the deadly consequences it holds. Can the mouse outsmart the cat.