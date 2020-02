Movie Synopsis:

Sucha is young hot-blooded man who chooses the path of gang culture so that he can live like a king. But this comes at the cost of entering the violent gang and mafia world. Sucha along with his friends create their own gang and start a life of bloodshed. Despite this path impacting his loved ones, he continues with his chosen lifestyle despite losing his loved ones. Unfortunately, his realization of wrongdoing comes at the cost of his life when, he is killed on the way to his court hearing.