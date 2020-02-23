Psychomagic, The Art of Healing

Movie Synopsis:

Away from filmmaking, one of Jodorowsky's preoccupations over the past number of his decades has been his development of the therapeutic methods of psychomagic. According to this belief, psychological traumas are not just caused by the individual's own experiences, but can be handed down through generations and identified through the process of psychogenealogy. Jodorowsky has published a significant body of work on these concepts, and for decades held free consultations and study groups on the topic, integrating a lifetime of research into various academic disciplines into a form of therapy that he believes can free the consciousness of suffering. Before returning to the next volume of his cinematic memoirs, this new documentary offers fascinating insight into his motivations and beliefs.