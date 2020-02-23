* × Change Settings

Psychomagic, The Art of Healing Psychomagie, un art pour guérir

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 24th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
new Psychomagic, The Art of Healing poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Written by:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Produced by:

Guy Avivi and Xavier Guerrero Yamamoto

Starring:

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Away from filmmaking, one of Jodorowsky's preoccupations over the past number of his decades has been his development of the therapeutic methods of psychomagic. According to this belief, psychological traumas are not just caused by the individual's own experiences, but can be handed down through generations and identified through the process of psychogenealogy. Jodorowsky has published a significant body of work on these concepts, and for decades held free consultations and study groups on the topic, integrating a lifetime of research into various academic disciplines into a form of therapy that he believes can free the consciousness of suffering. Before returning to the next volume of his cinematic memoirs, this new documentary offers fascinating insight into his motivations and beliefs.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020