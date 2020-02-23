* × Change Settings

The Accused: Damned or Devoted

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 25th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 25th February 2020 view the list.

Directed by:

Mohammed Naqvi

Produced by:

Mohsin Abbas, Mohammed Naqvi and Musharraf Shah

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Pakistan the blasphemy law, prescribes a compulsory death sentence for disrespecting The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and life imprisonment for desecrating the Holy Quran. The Accused, Damned or Devoted? follows the stories and fate of four people accused of blasphemy. The most famous of them is Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who claims she was falsely accused by her Muslim co-workers after a disagreement. As the elections in Pakistan loom, the country is split between those who feel the law is being misused and want to change it and those who believe it must be preserved at any cost. Its greatest advocate, Cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi goes on a mission to do just this. As his campaign heats up, he gathers millions of supporters, sympathetic to his goal and silences anyone attempting to change the law by condemning them to death. As the world awaits the outcome of Asia Bibi's trial, Rizvi's uses the blasphemy law as a key platform to run for the role as Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020