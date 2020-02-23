* × Change Settings

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
new Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Miguel Llansó

Written by:

Miguel Llansó

Produced by:

Mesereta Argaw, Artis Dukalskis, Miguel Llansó, Cristian Nicolescu, Liis Nimik, Kristjan Pütsep, Vlad Radulescu, Israel Seoane, Guna Stahovska, Daniel Taye Workou and Sergio Uguet de Resayre

Starring:

Daniel Tadesse, Guillermo Llansó, Agustín Mateo, Gerda-Annette Allikas, Solomon Tashe and Lauri Lagle

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

CIA Agents Palmer and Gagano are tasked with the mission of destroying a computer virus called "Soviet Union". They enter the system using VR but the mission turns into a trap.

Reviews

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway Cast

Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020