Pierre is 25 when he returns from Wyoming to find Claire his fiancée and take over the family farm. Twenty years later, the farm expanded, so did the family. It's the time of happy days, at least at the beginning. The debts accumulate and Pierre is exhausted at work. Despite the love of his wife and children, he is slowly falling.
10 April 1973
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
In the Name of the Land
24 January 1978
Unknown
Unknown
In the Name of the Land
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Name of the Land
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Name of the Land
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Name of the Land
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
In the Name of the Land