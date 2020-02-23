* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

In the Name of the Land Au nom de la terre

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 27th February 2020
new In the Name of the Land poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Edouard Bergeon

Written by:

Edouard Bergeon, Emmanuel Courcol and Bruno Ulmer

Produced by:

Philip Boëffard, Guillaume Canet, Patrick Quinet and Christophe Rossignon

Starring:

Guillaume Canet, Veerle Baetens, Anthony Bajon, Rufus, Samir Guesmi and Yona Kervern

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pierre is 25 when he returns from Wyoming to find Claire his fiancée and take over the family farm. Twenty years later, the farm expanded, so did the family. It's the time of happy days, at least at the beginning. The debts accumulate and Pierre is exhausted at work. Despite the love of his wife and children, he is slowly falling.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on In the Name of the Land.

In the Name of the Land Cast

Guillaume Canet

Guillaume Canet headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of the Land

Veerle Baetens

Veerle Baetens headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of the Land

Anthony Bajon

Anthony Bajon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of the Land

Rufus

Rufus headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of the Land

Samir Guesmi

Samir Guesmi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of the Land

Yona Kervern

Yona Kervern headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Name of the Land

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020