Roy's World: Barry Gifford's Chicago

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rob Christopher

Written by:

Rob Christopher and Barry Gifford

Produced by:

Rob Christopher and Michael Glover Smith

Starring:

Willem Dafoe, Matt Dillon, Lili Taylor and Barry Gifford

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Barry Gifford is one of America's greatest living storytellers. In a series of autobiographical stories spanning more than 40 years he has chronicled the adventures of Roy, a boy coming of age largely on the gritty streets of 1950s Chicago. In Roy's World, Gifford's recollections of his childhood are interwoven with excerpts from the "Roy" stories, vintage footage and photographs of Chicago, and an evocative jazz soundtrack to create an impressionistic portrait of a vanished time and place.

Roy's World: Barry Gifford's Chicago Cast

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Matt Dillon

Matt Dillon headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Lili Taylor

Lili Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Barry Gifford

Barry Gifford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

