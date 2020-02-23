Roy's World: Barry Gifford's Chicago

Barry Gifford is one of America's greatest living storytellers. In a series of autobiographical stories spanning more than 40 years he has chronicled the adventures of Roy, a boy coming of age largely on the gritty streets of 1950s Chicago. In Roy's World, Gifford's recollections of his childhood are interwoven with excerpts from the "Roy" stories, vintage footage and photographs of Chicago, and an evocative jazz soundtrack to create an impressionistic portrait of a vanished time and place.
