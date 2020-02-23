* × Change Settings

The Translators

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Régis Roinsard

Written by:

Romain Compingt, Daniel Presley and Régis Roinsard

Produced by:

Alain Attal

Starring:

Lambert Wilson, Olga Kurylenko, Riccardo Scamarcio, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Eduardo Noriega and Alex Lawther

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Nine translators, hired to translate the eagerly awaited final book of a bestselling trilogy, are confined in a luxurious bunker. When the first ten pages of the top-secret manuscript appear online, the dream job becomes a nightmare - the thief is one of them and the publisher is ready to do whatever it takes to unmask him - or her.

The Translators Cast

Lambert Wilson

Lambert Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko headshot

Date of Birth:

14 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Riccardo Scamarcio

Riccardo Scamarcio headshot

Date of Birth:

13 November 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Sidse Babett Knudsen

Sidse Babett Knudsen headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Eduardo Noriega

Eduardo Noriega headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Alex Lawther

Alex Lawther headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

