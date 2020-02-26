* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

White on White Blanco En Blanco

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 29th February 2020
new White on White poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Glasgow Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Théo Court

Written by:

Théo Court and Samuel M Delgado

Produced by:

Eva Chillón and Giancarlo Nasi

Starring:

Lars Rudolph, Alfredo Castro, David Pantaleón, Lola Rubio and Ignacio Ceruti

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on White on White.

White on White Cast

Lars Rudolph

Lars Rudolph headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White on White

Alfredo Castro

Alfredo Castro headshot

Date of Birth:

19 December 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White on White

David Pantaleón

David Pantaleón headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White on White

Lola Rubio

Lola Rubio headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White on White

Ignacio Ceruti

Ignacio Ceruti headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White on White

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:41 26th February 2020