Initials SG

Glasgow Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 5th March 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia

Written by:

Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia

Produced by:

Iván Eibuszyc, Georges Schoucair, Shruti Ganguly, Rania Attieh and Daniel Garcia

Starring:

Daniel Fanego, Julianne Nicholson, Diego Peretti, Miriam Odorico, Francisco Lumerman and Walter Jakob

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Daniel Fanego

Daniel Fanego headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Diego Peretti

Diego Peretti headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miriam Odorico

Miriam Odorico headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Francisco Lumerman

Francisco Lumerman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Walter Jakob

Walter Jakob headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

