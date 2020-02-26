* × Change Settings

Doordarshan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
new Doordarshan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 15 cinemas on Friday 28th February 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th March 2020.

Directed by:

Gagan Puri

Written by:

Gagan Puri

Produced by:

Ritu Arya, Digvijay Malhotra and Jagdeep Sheoran

Starring:

Mahie Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sumit Gulati, Aditya Kumar and Mehak Manwani

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Doordarshan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Doordarshan.

Doordarshan Cast

Mahie Gill

Mahie Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doordarshan

Dolly Ahluwalia

Dolly Ahluwalia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doordarshan

Manu Rishi Chadha

Manu Rishi Chadha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doordarshan

Sumit Gulati

Sumit Gulati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doordarshan

Aditya Kumar

Aditya Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doordarshan

Mehak Manwani

Mehak Manwani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Doordarshan

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:41 26th February 2020