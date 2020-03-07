* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Illegal

UK Asian Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 29th March 2020
new The Illegal poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At UK Asian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Danish Renzu

Written by:

Shazia Shrivastava, Danish Renzu, Sunayana Kachroo and Tara Tucker

Produced by:

Nancy Nisa Beso, Tara Tucker, Emmanuel Deletang and Danish Renzu

Starring:

Suraj Sharma, Adil Hussain, Hannah Masi, Iqbal Theba, Jay Ali and Shweta Tripathi

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Illegal.

The Illegal Cast

Suraj Sharma

Suraj Sharma headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Illegal

Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Illegal

Hannah Masi

Hannah Masi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Illegal

Iqbal Theba

Iqbal Theba headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Illegal

Jay Ali

Jay Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Illegal

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Illegal

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:02 7th March 2020