'83

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th April 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2020
?
'83 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Kabir Khan

Produced by:

Vishnuvardhan Induri, Vivek b Agrawal, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone

Starring:

Sonia Goswami, Nina Kumar, Hiten Patel, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi and Ammy Virk

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

'83 Cast

Sonia Goswami

Sonia Goswami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Angrezi MediumWonder Woman 1984The Secret GardenHow to Build a Girl'83

Nina Kumar

Nina Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

'83

Hiten Patel

Hiten Patel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

355'83

Boman Irani

Boman Irani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

'83

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'83

Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

'83

Recommendations

