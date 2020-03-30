* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Cuck

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th April 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2020
?
Cuck poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Cuck is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Rob Lambert

Written by:

Rob Lambert and Joe Varkle

Produced by:

Joe Varkle, Mac Nelsen, Jared Januschka, Michael Turner, Rob Lambert and Mauricio Arrioja

Starring:

Hugo Armstrong, Sally Kirkland, Monique Parent, Timothy V Murphy, Zachary Ray Sherman and David Diaan

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Cuck is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Cuck.

Cuck Cast

Hugo Armstrong

Hugo Armstrong headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cuck

Sally Kirkland

Sally Kirkland headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cuck

Monique Parent

Monique Parent headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cuck

Timothy V Murphy

Timothy V Murphy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cuck

Zachary Ray Sherman

Zachary Ray Sherman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cuck

David Diaan

David Diaan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cuck

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 13:00 30th March 2020