Skin+Soul is an exploration of fashion photography as an artform through the work of internationally renowned photographer Perry Ogden. Challenging perceptions of beauty in his imagery, Ogden was one of the first to use models and non- models together in his work. His iconic Pony Kids series is regularly cited as an influence on contemporary designers. He has been taking photographs for over thirty years for Italian, British and American Vogue, Dazed, The Face, W Magazine, Arena and a host of other global fashion and art publications.