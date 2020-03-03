* × Change Settings

Nova

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
Directed by:

Cao Fei

Starring:

Wang Jiayi, Anaïs Martane, Yan Nan, Lim Sun Yun and Zhao Jingcheng

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

2 hours 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A 'retro-Sci Fi' movie made out of the artist's research into the transformation of Beijing's Jiuxianqiao (Hong Xia) district, Nova tells the story of a computer scientist attempting to turn humans into digital mediums. Shifting between past, present and future narratives, the film takes us on a journey beyond chronological time into a series of dreamlike worlds that hover between fantasy and reality.

Nova Cast

