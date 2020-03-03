A 'retro-Sci Fi' movie made out of the artist's research into the transformation of Beijing's Jiuxianqiao (Hong Xia) district, Nova tells the story of a computer scientist attempting to turn humans into digital mediums. Shifting between past, present and future narratives, the film takes us on a journey beyond chronological time into a series of dreamlike worlds that hover between fantasy and reality.
Nova
Nova
Nova
Nova
