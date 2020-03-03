Movie Synopsis:

Jora- The Second Chapter is the second part of critically acclaimed Punjabi film, Jora 10 Numbria (released in 2017). This film tells a story about the web of Punjab's local gangsters with Police and political leaders. This film is a reflection of reality based cinema. The first part of this film holds a special place in Punjabi film industry. This action,thriller, drama film will be made in 3 parts. This second part, now will show the journey, of the central character Jora becoming a political leader. The tagline of the film, 'Politics is the last refuge of the scoundrels', makes the topic apparent itself.