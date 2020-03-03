* × Change Settings

Jora: The Second Chapter

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 6th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 6th March 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 12th March 2020.

Directed by:

Amardeep Singh Gill

Starring:

Japji Khaira, Guggu Gill, Mahie Gill, Deep Sidhu, Dharmendra and Kul Sidhu

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jora- The Second Chapter is the second part of critically acclaimed Punjabi film, Jora 10 Numbria (released in 2017). This film tells a story about the web of Punjab's local gangsters with Police and political leaders. This film is a reflection of reality based cinema. The first part of this film holds a special place in Punjabi film industry. This action,thriller, drama film will be made in 3 parts. This second part, now will show the journey, of the central character Jora becoming a political leader. The tagline of the film, 'Politics is the last refuge of the scoundrels', makes the topic apparent itself.

Reviews

Jora: The Second Chapter Cast

Japji Khaira

Japji Khaira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jora: The Second Chapter

Guggu Gill

Guggu Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jora: The Second Chapter

Mahie Gill

Mahie Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DoordarshanJora: The Second Chapter

Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jora: The Second Chapter

Dharmendra

Dharmendra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jora: The Second Chapter

Kul Sidhu

Kul Sidhu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jora: The Second Chapter

Last update was at 07:59 3rd March 2020