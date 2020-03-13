* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mustakbel Damat

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th March 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2020
?
new Mustakbel Damat poster
Contains implied strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ilker Ayrik

Starring:

Ilker Ayrik, Erdal Ozyagcilar and Hande Soral

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Groom To-Be, with Ilker Ayrýk, Erdal Ozyagcilar and Hande Soral in the leads is about Hasan and Sema who travel to Cyprus to announce to the family of the bride their sudden decision to get married. The prospective groom who travels from Istanbul to Cyprus to ask for the hand in marriage of a Cypriot family's daughter, disrupts the peaceful life on the island. What happens to the calm and peaceful life of the family after the arrival of the Groom To-Be on the island is hilarious.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when Mustakbel Damat is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mustakbel Damat.

Mustakbel Damat Cast

Ilker Ayrik

Ilker Ayrik headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mustakbel Damat

Erdal Ozyagcilar

Erdal Ozyagcilar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mustakbel Damat

Hande Soral

Hande Soral headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mustakbel Damat

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:34 13th March 2020