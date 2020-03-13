Mustakbel Damat

Movie Synopsis:

Groom To-Be, with Ilker Ayrýk, Erdal Ozyagcilar and Hande Soral in the leads is about Hasan and Sema who travel to Cyprus to announce to the family of the bride their sudden decision to get married. The prospective groom who travels from Istanbul to Cyprus to ask for the hand in marriage of a Cypriot family's daughter, disrupts the peaceful life on the island. What happens to the calm and peaceful life of the family after the arrival of the Groom To-Be on the island is hilarious.