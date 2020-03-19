* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Queer Genius

Unrated

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 19th March 2020
new Queer Genius poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 23rd March 2020.

Directed by:

Catherine Pancake

Produced by:

Catherine Pancake

Starring:

Eileen Myles, Jibz Cameron, Rasheedah Phillips, Barbara Hammer and Camae Ayewa

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Queer Genius.

Queer Genius Cast

Eileen Myles

Eileen Myles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Queer Genius

Jibz Cameron

Jibz Cameron headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Queer Genius

Rasheedah Phillips

Rasheedah Phillips headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Queer Genius

Barbara Hammer

Barbara Hammer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Queer Genius

Camae Ayewa

Camae Ayewa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Queer Genius

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:46 19th March 2020