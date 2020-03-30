* × Change Settings

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashî no Reimei

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 13th April 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2020
Contains strong threat and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Monday 13th April 2020. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 15th April 2020.

In 3 cinemas on Monday 13th April 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 15th April 2020.

Directed by:

Masayuki Kojima

Written by:

Akihito Tsukushi

Starring:

Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, Shiori Izawa, Inori Minase, Sayaka Ôhara and Tetsu Inada

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss.

Reviews

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Cast

Last update was at 13:00 30th March 2020