Midnight Kiss

BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 21st March 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 24th March 2020.

Starring:

Augustus Prew, Scott Evans and Ayden Mayeri

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

When a group of long-time friends head to Palm Springs to ring in the New Year, they picture the chance to catch up, reconnect and party the night away. But little do they know that a homicidal maniac is on the prowl and he appears to have his sights set on this unfortunate gang of revellers. Gleefully swapping sorority houses for pumping gay clubs, this is the queer slasher throwback that every horror-loving scream queen has been waiting for.

Reviews

Midnight Kiss Cast

Augustus Prew

Augustus Prew headshot

Date of Birth:

17 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Kiss

Scott Evans

Scott Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Kiss

Ayden Mayeri

Ayden Mayeri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Kiss

Last update was at 08:32 20th March 2020