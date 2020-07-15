* × Change Settings

The Vigil

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st July 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2020-January 2021
?
new The Vigil poster
Contains strong threat and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Keith Thomas

Written by:

Keith Thomas

Produced by:

Jamie Buckner, J.D. Lifshitz, Adam Margules and Raphael Margules

Starring:

Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, Malky Goldman, Lynn Cohen, Fred Melamed and Ronald Cohen

Genre:

Horror

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the Hasidic community of Boro Park, Brooklyn, a despondent young man, short on both faith and funds, reluctantly agrees to assume the responsibility of an overnight shimmer and fulfill the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased member of the Orthodox community. With only the company of the recently departed and an ailing widow who expresses cryptic reservations as to the man's ability to carry out the task, he soon finds himself exposed to a terrifying haunting within the claustrophobic confines of a home that has become host to a malevolent entity. In what is essentially a one-man show, Dave Davis is profoundly affecting in his portrayal of the hesitant sentinel, exuding an empathetic combination of frayed nerves and timid weariness. Throughout this uncanny night, his vigil gradually transforms into a harrowing spiritual investigation of both his cursed surroundings and his pitiable past - a journey in which the very recesses of his community's collective trauma.

Reviews

The Vigil Cast

Dave Davis

Dave Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vigil

Menashe Lustig

Menashe Lustig headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vigil

Malky Goldman

Malky Goldman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vigil

Lynn Cohen

Lynn Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vigil

Fred Melamed

Fred Melamed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RumbleThe Vigil

Ronald Cohen

Ronald Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Vigil

