Unhinged

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st July 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2020-January 2021
?
new Unhinged poster
Contains strong threat, violence, language and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Derrick Borte

Written by:

Carl Ellsworth

Produced by:

Lisa Ellzey, Mark Gill, Andrew Gunn and James Portolese

Starring:

Russell Crowe, Jimmi Simpson, Gabriel Bateman, Caren Pistorius, Anne Leighton and Austin P. McKenzie

Genre:

Thriller

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Unhinged is a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced- road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you're driving next to.

Reviews

Unhinged Cast

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unhinged

Jimmi Simpson

Jimmi Simpson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unhinged

Gabriel Bateman

Gabriel Bateman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 9" (1.45 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unhinged

Caren Pistorius

Caren Pistorius headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unhinged

Anne Leighton

Anne Leighton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unhinged

Austin P. McKenzie

Austin P. McKenzie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Unhinged

Recommendations

