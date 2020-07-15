Movie Synopsis:

Unhinged is a psychological thriller that takes something we've all experienced- road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you're driving next to.