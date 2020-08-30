* × Change Settings

Break the Silence: The Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 10th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2020-March 2021
?
new Break the Silence: The Movie poster
Contains references to mental health. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 5th September 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 286 cinemas - view the list.

Starring:

BTS

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

K-pop sensation BTS embark on their 2019 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' Tour.

Reviews

Break the Silence: The Movie Cast

BTS

BTS headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Break the Silence: The Movie

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:22 30th August 2020