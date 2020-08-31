* × Change Settings

After We Collided

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2020-March 2021
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Roger Kumble

Written by:

Anna Todd and Mario Celaya

Produced by:

Mark Canton, Nicolas Chartier, Jennifer Gibgot, Brian Pitt, Courtney Solomon and Anna Todd

Starring:

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard, Dylan Sprouse, Candice King and Selma Blair

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tessa has everything to lose. Hardin has nothing to lose. - except her. After We Collided - Life will never be the same. After a tumultuous beginning to their relationship, Tessa and Hardin were on the path to making things work. Tessa knew Hardin could be cruel, but when a bombshell revelation is dropped about the origins of their relationship - and Hardin's mysterious past - Tessa is beside herself. Hardin will always be - Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with despite his angry exterior - or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He's not going down without a fight. But can he change? Will he change - for love? Yes, yes he will.

Reviews

Last update was at 09:51 31st August 2020