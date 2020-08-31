* × Change Settings

Petla

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2020-March 2021
Current Status:complete

In 97 cinemas on Friday 11th September 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 13th September 2020.

Directed by:

Patryk Vega

Written by:

Grzegorz Barlog, Olaf Olszewski and Patryk Vega

Produced by:

Patryk Vega

Starring:

Monika Ambroziak, Krzysztof Bochenek, Rafal Cieszynski, Tomasz Dedek, Filip Guzla and Krystian Holdak

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

Unknown
Petla Cast

Monika Ambroziak

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Krzysztof Bochenek

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rafal Cieszynski

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tomasz Dedek

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Filip Guzla

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Krystian Holdak

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

