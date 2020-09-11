* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Night at the Louvre: Leonardo De Vinci

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 16th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2020-March 2021
?
new Night at the Louvre: Leonardo De Vinci poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 15th September 2020 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 59 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.anightatthelouvre.film

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed at night especially for the big screen, this private guided tour of the Leonardo De Vinci exhibition, designed and curated by the Louvre Museum, is a unique opportunity to contemplate the painter's most beautiful works up close.

This major retrospective devoted to his entire career as a painter shows how Leonardo placed painting above all other disciplines, and how his investigation of the world - the "science of painting" as he called it - was the instrument of an art whose supreme ambition was to give life to his works. The insights provided by the exhibition curators during this private filmed visit provide a new understanding of Leonardo's artistic practice and painting technique.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Night at the Louvre: Leonardo De Vinci is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Night at the Louvre: Leonardo De Vinci.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:19 11th September 2020