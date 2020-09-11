Night at the Louvre: Leonardo De Vinci

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed at night especially for the big screen, this private guided tour of the Leonardo De Vinci exhibition, designed and curated by the Louvre Museum, is a unique opportunity to contemplate the painter's most beautiful works up close.



This major retrospective devoted to his entire career as a painter shows how Leonardo placed painting above all other disciplines, and how his investigation of the world - the "science of painting" as he called it - was the instrument of an art whose supreme ambition was to give life to his works. The insights provided by the exhibition curators during this private filmed visit provide a new understanding of Leonardo's artistic practice and painting technique.