The MisEducation of Bindu

Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 19th September 2020
new The MisEducation of Bindu poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Prarthana Mohan

Written by:

Prarthana Mohan and Kay Tuxford

Produced by:

John Robert Armstrong, Gloria Bradbury, Zachary Spicer, Gordon Strain and Edward Timpe

Starring:

David Arquette, Priyanka Bose, Hannah Alline, Philip Labes, Robert T. Bogue and Megan Suri

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a bullied Indian teen forges her mother's signature to test out of high school, she discovers she must pay a test fee by the 7th period, leaving her no choice but to turn to the students she desperately wants to leave.

Reviews

The MisEducation of Bindu Cast

David Arquette

David Arquette headshot

Date of Birth:

8 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Priyanka Bose

Priyanka Bose headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Hannah Alline

Hannah Alline headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Philip Labes

Philip Labes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Robert T. Bogue

Robert T. Bogue headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Megan Suri

Megan Suri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 07:17 14th September 2020