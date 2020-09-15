* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Catalan Window Ojos negros

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 23rd September 2020
new Catalan Window poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Spanish Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Iván Alarcón, Ivet Castelo, Sandra García and Marta Lallana

Written by:

Iván Alarcón, Ivet Castelo, Sandra García and Marta Lallana

Produced by:

Sergi Cameron, Ventura Durall and Salvador Sunyer

Starring:

Julia Lallana, Alba Alcaine and Anna Sabaté

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

"Paula, a thirteen year old girl, starts to experience certain complications in the relationships with her family and friends. In order to be with her ill grandmother, which she barely knows, she spends the summer in Ojos Negros. There she will meet Alicia, a girl her age, who also stays in town for the summer. Together they will venture into the adult world through a stifling summer that never ends.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Catalan Window.

Catalan Window Cast

Julia Lallana

Julia Lallana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Catalan Window

Alba Alcaine

Alba Alcaine headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Catalan Window

Anna Sabaté

Anna Sabaté headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Catalan Window

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:21 15th September 2020