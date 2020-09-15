* × Change Settings

Window to the Sea Una ventana al mar

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 27th September 2020
new Window to the Sea poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Written by:

Luis Gamboa, Miguel Ángel Jiménez and Luis Moya

Produced by:

Javier Arsuaga, Luis de Oza and Giorgos Karnavas

Starring:

Akilas Karazisis, Kostas Petrou, Emma Suárez, Gaizka Ugarte and Katerina Zafeiropoulou

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Faced with life changing news, Maria, a fifty-five year old Spanish woman from Bilbao, chooses to take a trip to Greece with her closest girlfriends against the advice of her son and doctors. There, she unexpectedly finds love and what seemed like a brief escape from reality turns into a luminous story of a woman, who dares to live for the moment on her own terms.

Reviews

Window to the Sea Cast

Akilas Karazisis

Akilas Karazisis headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Window to the Sea

Kostas Petrou

Kostas Petrou headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Window to the Sea

Emma Suárez

Emma Suárez headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The InvisibleWindow to the Sea

Gaizka Ugarte

Gaizka Ugarte headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Window to the Sea

Katerina Zafeiropoulou

Katerina Zafeiropoulou headshot

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Window to the Sea

