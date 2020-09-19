* × Change Settings

Bring Down the Walls

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 22nd September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2020-March 2021
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 22nd September 2020

Directed by:

Phil Collins

Produced by:

Sinisa Mitrovic

Starring:

Robert Owens, Bianca Van Heydorn, Pilar Maschi, Pedro Colazzo, James Moe Torres and Denis Martinez

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the prison industrial complex in the US through the lens of house music and nightlife, proposing the dance floor as a space of personal and collective liberation, and new ways in which we could come together as a society.

Bring Down the Walls Cast

