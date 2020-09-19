Movie Synopsis:

Bruce Goff was one of the greatest American architects of the 20th century. His unconventional perspective challenged stigmas about the Mid- west's inability to produce innovative work. A peer to Frank Lloyd Wright, his work had a profound influence on the next generation of architects, including Phillip Johnson and Frank Gehry. However, Goff's willingness to explore unprecedented forms often solicited polarized perspectives of his work. As a result of establishing his practice in an otherwise conservative landscape and his unabashed desire to experiment with the possibilities of form, much of his work has been left to decay or forgotten altogether. GOFF explores the life of an iconoclast and chronicles the events that lead to the destruction and renewed interest of his memory and dwellings.