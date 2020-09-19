Breaking Barriers: The Casteless Collective

The Casteless Collective is a protest music band from Chennai playing an exciting mix of folk music and Gaana Art coming from North Chennai's slum area combined with modern musical styles of rap and rock. Formed under the tutelage of renowned Tamil director and anti caste activist Pa. Ranjith, the band has used their music and growing platform across India to bring to light social issues that society has tried to suppress.
In this inspiring documentary, director Maja Meiners follows the band as they perform across India, showcasing their powerful attempts to break cultural stigmas and their tireless work towards an Indian future of casteless mentality and reality.