* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Call To Arts

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Tuesday 22nd September 2020
new A Call To Arts poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when A Call To Arts is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Christopher Kepple

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The life and artistic legacy of an extraordinary couple, the Connecticut-born artist Helen Hooker and her husband, Irish revolutionary and historian Ernie O'Malley, is explored by their son Cormac O'Malley. The couple made major contributions to a modernist arts scene in a newly independent Ireland in the 1930s and '40s: she was involved in sculpture, theatre and photography; while he made a living as an author, writing extensively about his role in the Irish War of independence and Civil War. Cormac interviews historians, arts commentators and people who knew his parents, to discover the political and cultural impact of their endeavours.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Call To Arts.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:27 19th September 2020