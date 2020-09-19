Gentle Warriors

Movie Synopsis:

Three young girls voluntarily sign up for military service when conscription for men is reintroduced in Lithuania in response to increasing threats from neighbouring Russia. Marija Stonyte's beautifully observed film follows the girls over a nine month period as they live and train among six hundred male recruits at an isolated military base. Agne, a gentle, unassuming girl, is dreaming of growing up and leaving her family home. The more forthright Karina sees the military as an opportunity to avoid the fate of her peers, all of whom work in low-paid jobs in the service industry. Finally, Gintare just fancies an idea of wearing a soldier's uniform at her wedding.