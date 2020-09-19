* × Change Settings

Stray

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Wednesday 23rd September 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Directed by:

Elizabeth Lo

Written by:

Elizabeth Lo

Produced by:

Shane Boris and Elizabeth Lo

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Through the eyes of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, Stray explores what it means to live as a being without status or security. As they search for food and shelter, Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society that allow us an unvarnished portrait of life in the city. The disparate lives of the three dogs intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians who share the streets with them. Whether they lead us into bustling streets of decrepit ruins, the gaze of the animals acts as a window into overlooked corners of society. The film is an observation of humanity from a canine perspective and a voyage into new ways of seeing.

Last update was at 08:27 19th September 2020