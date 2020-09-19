* × Change Settings

Outcry and Whisper

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Thursday 24th September 2020
Current Status: complete

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Shot over an eight-year period (2007 - 2015) this film presents women's struggles in the private and public spheres in China and Hong Kong. It foregrounds the lives of female factory workers, artists, activists, and intellectuals - who deal with political violence, sexual harassment, long-term separation from family, unfair treatment by factory management, and poverty in their home villages. In an energetic dialogue between three filmmakers, the stories of the workers are interwoven with the film diary of a young intellectual activist Zeng Jinyan, who details her battle against gender discrimination and political oppression, and with Trish McAdam's animations, which link the narratives and amplify the tone of irreverence and subversion.

