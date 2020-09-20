* × Change Settings

The Painter and the Thief

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020
Directed by:

Benjamin Ree

Produced by:

Ingvil Giske

Starring:

Karl Bertil-Nordland, Barbora Kysilkova and Øystein Stene

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Young Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova relocates from Berlin to Oslo to launch her career as a painter. In April of 2015, her two most valuable, large-format paintings are stolen - with care - in broad daylight from the windowfronts of Galleri Nobel in Oslo's city center. Desperate for answers about the theft of her paintings, Barbora is presented with an unusual opportunity to reach out to one of the men involved in the heist - Norwegian career criminal, Karl-'Bertil' Nordland. Filmmaker Benjamin Ree begins to document the story after Barbora unbelievably invites her thief to sit for a portrait, capturing the unlikely relationship that ensues as the equally damaged duo find common ground and form an inseparable bond through their mutual affinity for art.

Reviews

The Painter and the Thief Cast

Karl Bertil-Nordland

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Barbora Kysilkova

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Øystein Stene

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

