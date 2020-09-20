* × Change Settings

The Funeral Director

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Saturday 26th September 2020
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Gillian Marsh

Produced by:

Gillian Marsh

Starring:

David McGowan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

David McGowan, a Sligo funeral director, confronts the business of death and how it is ritualised within Irish society, where we are known to grieve better than anyone else. With unprecedented access to the procedures, science and etiquette of the funeral director, we follow David as he shares frequently profound perspectives on death and bereavement. The gravity of his day job is relieved by a remarkable friendship with a soon-to-be client and by an eccentric hobby involving glamping and 747s. This life-affirming story, full of empathy, humour, and unexpected revelation demystifies the fate that awaits us all.

Reviews

The Funeral Director Cast

David McGowan

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Recommendations

Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020