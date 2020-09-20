* × Change Settings

Breaking Out

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 27th September 2020
Directed by:

Michael McCormack

Produced by:

Michael McCormack and Aideen O'Sullivan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Fergus was the charismatic voice of Interference, one of the most compelling and influential bands to emerge from the Irish music scene in the 1990's. He was best known for his timeless song "GOLD" which featured in the soundtrack to ONCE, the Oscar winning film and multi-Tony-award-winning musical. Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at a young age, through it all, Fergus had to keep singing. His unique talent and love for life inspired a generation of songwriters, even as his own was slipping away. Oscar-winner Glen Hansard was one of those songwriters and never forgot that voice, and in one of the many incredible moments in Breaking Out, he performs the ultimate duet as Fergus' greatest gift was failing. This is the story of that voice, and Fergus' fierce passion and dedication to his art.

Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020