The Euphoria of Being

IFI Documentary Festival Release Date

Sunday 27th September 2020
Directed by:

Réka Szabó

Produced by:

Marcell Gerö, Sára László and Réka Szabó

Starring:

Emese Cuhorka, Éva Pusztai-Fahidi and Réka Szabó

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

1 hour 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alone, Eva Fahidi returned home to Hungary after WWII. At 20 years of age, she had survived Auschwitz Birkenau, while 49 members of her family were murdered, including her mother, father, and little sister. Today, at age 90, Eva is asked to participate in a dance theatre performance about her life's journey. This would be her first experience performing on a stage. Reka, the director, imagines a duet between Eva and a young, internationally acclaimed dancer, Emese. Reka wants to see these two women, young and old, interact on stage, to see how their bodies, and stories, can intertwine. Eva agrees immediately. Three women - three months - a story of crossing boundaries. Whilst the extraordinary moments of Eva's life are distilled into theater scenes, a truly wonderful and powerful relationship forms among the three women.

