Barking Dogs Never Bite Flandersui gae

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Bong Joon Ho

Written by:

Bong Joon Ho, Ji-ho Song and Derek Son Tae-woong

Produced by:

Min-hwan Cho

Starring:

Sung-Jae Lee, Doona Bae, Ho-jung Kim, Hee-Bong Byun, Su-hee Go and Roe-ha Kim

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The disconnections of urban life. Yun-ju is diffident, almost without affect; his wife is pregnant, and he's wonders if he should bribe the dean to secure a professorship. He's also bothered by a yapping dog that disturbs him in the large block of flats where he lives. Hyeon-nam is equally disengaged; she's a bookkeeper at same block of flats, animated only when she learns of a lost dog. Over the course of a few weeks, three dogs in the building go missing - Yun-ju and Hyeon-nam have a connection to each. So might a janitor. Is it a man-eat-dog world? Is there any cure for this ennui? Can anyone connect? Written by

Reviews

Barking Dogs Never Bite Cast

Sung-Jae Lee

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Doona Bae

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Ho-jung Kim

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Hee-Bong Byun

Date of Birth:

8 June 1942

Real Name:

Height:

Su-hee Go

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Roe-ha Kim

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Last update was at 12:48 20th September 2020