Bye Bye, Mr. Etxebeste

Movie Synopsis:

After a wave of corruption scandals in nearby towns, and before they reach his own, Patrizio Etxebeste alleges health reasons and steps down from his position as mayor of the town. Nevertheless he's determined not to lose control and names his wife, Maria Luisa, the town's first female mayor. But Maria Luisa has her own views on how to run a town... A superb critique of modern-day society and politics with good doses of comedy, Bye Bye, Etxebeste is also a reflection with good common sense of the flaws of us as humans and the ridiculous intricacies of bureaucracy.