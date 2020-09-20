* × Change Settings

Bye Bye, Mr. Etxebeste Agur Etxebeste!

London Spanish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 30th September 2020
Directed by:

Asier Altuna and Telmo Esnal

Written by:

Asier Altuna, Nagore Aranburu and Telmo Esnal

Produced by:

Xabier Berzosa, Iñaki Gómez and Iñigo Obeso

Starring:

Elena Irureta, Ramón Agirre, Iban Garate, Paco Sagarzazu, Iñake Irastorza and Ane Gabarain

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

Basque

Runtime:

1 hour 40 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After a wave of corruption scandals in nearby towns, and before they reach his own, Patrizio Etxebeste alleges health reasons and steps down from his position as mayor of the town. Nevertheless he's determined not to lose control and names his wife, Maria Luisa, the town's first female mayor. But Maria Luisa has her own views on how to run a town... A superb critique of modern-day society and politics with good doses of comedy, Bye Bye, Etxebeste is also a reflection with good common sense of the flaws of us as humans and the ridiculous intricacies of bureaucracy.

Bye Bye, Mr. Etxebeste Cast

