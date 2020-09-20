* × Change Settings

I Am Woman

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
Directed by:

Unjoo Moon

Written by:

Emma Jensen

Produced by:

Rosemary Blight and Jordan Sommers

Starring:

Evan Peters, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald, Matty Cardarople, Jordan Raskopoulos and Maddison-Cleo Musumeci

Genres:

Biography, Drama, Music, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1966. Helen Reddy arrives in New York with her three-year-old daughter, a suitcase and $230 in her pocket. She had been told she'd won a recording contract, but the record company promptly dashes her hopes by telling her it has enough female stars and suggests she has fun in New York before returning home to Australia. Helen, without a visa, decides to stay in New York anyway and pursue a singing career, struggling to make ends meet and provide for her daughter. There she befriends legendary rock journalist Lillian Roxon, who becomes her closest confident. Lillian inspires her to write and sing the iconic song "I Am Woman" which becomes the anthem for the second wave feminist movement and galvanises a generation of women to fight for change. She also meets Jeff Wald, a young aspiring talent manager who becomes her agent and husband. Jeff helps her get to the top, but he also suffers from a drug addiction, which gradually turns their relationship toxic. Caught in the treadmill of fame.

Reviews

I Am Woman Cast

Evan Peters

Evan Peters headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Tilda Cobham-Hervey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Danielle Macdonald

Danielle Macdonald headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Matty Cardarople

Matty Cardarople headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jordan Raskopoulos

Jordan Raskopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Maddison-Cleo Musumeci

Maddison-Cleo Musumeci headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

