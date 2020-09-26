* × Change Settings

I Am Greta

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
new I Am Greta poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 16th October 2020. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 29th October 2020.

Directed by:

Nathan Grossman

Written by:

Olof Berglind and Peter Modestij

Produced by:

Fredrik Heinig and Cecilia Nessen

Starring:

António Guterres, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Greta Thunberg and Svante Thunberg

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In August of 2018, Greta Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don't care about her future on earth, why should she care about her future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. Greta, a quiet Swedish girl on the autism spectrum is now a world famous activist. The team behind Greta has been following the young activist from her very first day of school striking.

Reviews

I Am Greta Cast

Last update was at 09:05 26th September 2020