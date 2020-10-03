* × Change Settings

Two By Two: Overboard! Ooops! The Adventure Continues

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2021
?
Two By Two: Overboard! poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 9th October 2020 - view the list.

Directed by:

Toby Genkel and Sean McCormack

Written by:

Richie Conroy and Mark Hodkinson

Starring:

Max Carolan, Ava Connolly, Dermot Magennis, Tara Flynn, Mary Murray and Brendan McDonald

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Noah's ark drifts on the open seas, with best friends Finny and Leah on board. But, after weeks with no land in sight, food stocks are running low. The fragile peace between carnivores and herbivores could break any second. After a series of unfortunate events, the kids find themselves inadvertently washed overboard - along with the last of the food supplies. Leah and fellow castaway, their new friend Jelly, are marooned on a remote island. While Finny wakes in a strange colony filled with oddly familiar creatures living in harmony - under the threat of a menacing volcano. In a race against time, tide and terrifying tremors, Finny must rescue his friends, reunite with his family and save a whole colony from total destruction.

Reviews

Last update was at 08:20 3rd October 2020