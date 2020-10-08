* × Change Settings

Relic

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th October 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-April 2021
Relic poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Natalie Erika James

Written by:

Natalie Erika James and Christian White

Produced by:

Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw

Starring:

Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote, Jeremy Stanford, Chris Bunton and Christina O'Neill

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When elderly mother Edna inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam rush to their family's decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay's concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she's been clashes with Sam's unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna's behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. With RELIC, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie.

Reviews

Relic Cast

Emily Mortimer

Emily Mortimer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 December 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Relic

Robyn Nevin

Robyn Nevin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Relic

Bella Heathcote

Bella Heathcote headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Relic

Jeremy Stanford

Jeremy Stanford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Relic

Chris Bunton

Chris Bunton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Relic

Christina O'Neill

Christina O'Neill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Relic

