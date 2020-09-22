* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Little Girl Petite fille

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 25th September 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-March 2021
?
new Little Girl poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Little Girl is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sébastien Lifshitz

Written by:

Sébastien Lifshitz

Produced by:

Monica Hellstrøm, Muriel Meynard and Fabrice Puchault

Starring:

Sasha

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The touching portrait of eight-year-old Sasha, who questions her gender and in doing so, evokes the sometimes disturbing reactions of a society that is still invested in a biological boy-girl way of thinking.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Little Girl is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Little Girl.

Little Girl Cast

Sasha

Sasha headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Little Girl

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:58 22nd September 2020